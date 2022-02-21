The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has launched a new webpage featuring a catalog of free cybersecurity tools and resources that the agency hopes will serve as a “one-stop resource where organizations of all sizes can find free public and private sector resources to reduce their cybersecurity risk.”

“We know that big companies can afford to bring in cybersecurity folks to help them but then there’s the category of those we call target-rich, resource-poor,” CISA Director Jen Easterly said at an Aspen Digital event Feb. 18.

“So, this catalog includes services from CISA open-source tools, but also free offerings from our JCDC (Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative) partners, malware and antivirus protection vulnerability assessment solutions, tools that test password strength, DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) Protection Services intel from several leading cybersecurity companies,” she said. “All free for all of our partners, whether that’s critical infrastructure partners, state and local.”

CISA pledged to bulk up the catalog of free resources, saying that the current lineup “is a starting point.” Easterly said, “This is version 1.0; that catalog will grow and mature.”

The agency said the current inventory lines up with CISA’s Jan. 18 advisory that covers ways to reduce cyber risk, scanning for security weaknesses, detecting malicious activity quickly, responding to cyber incidents quickly, and maximizing resilience by automating system backups and enhancing threat modeling.

“The resources on this list will help such organizations improve their security posture, which is particularly critical in the current heightened threat environment,” Easterly in a press release.