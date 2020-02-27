CISA: Keep Customer Focus in AI Adoption

When it comes to adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities, it’s important to look at its range of effects from many different viewpoints.

According to Senior Advisor for AI at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Martin Stanley, his agency wanted to look at adoption through three different perspectives: how CISA was going to use AI, how stakeholders will use AI, and how U.S. adversaries are going to use AI.

“You have to understand the needs of your stakeholders, but you also have to do it fast,” Stanley said at a Feb. 26 ServiceNow Federal Forum, adding that it’s a challenge to take in all the necessary information and deliver an outcome. AI and ML can help streamline this process.

Stanley spoke about how a big percentage of the AI implementation is being purposeful in how the government’s data is managed and taking care of the data and technology is a key part to the adoption process. He also added that helping people by making work more efficient is key to why AI adoption is important saying: “At the end of the day, this is all about helping people.”

“Really getting into this idea of can we take and have exposed a set of processes that are repeatable, mechanical—that humans are doing—have that exposed through software and services so that now we can reposition not just the human element on understanding what the processes are discovering them, but actually putting them into practice and then allowing the human element to elevate,” Stanley said. “To be able to focus on higher, bigger problems, more interesting, challenging problems, and let the technology enable the more menial collection of certain artifacts or activities inside of this AI framework.”

ServiceNow’s Principal Digital Strategist for the Federal Government, Jonathan Alboum, said he thinks “we changed as individuals and as a society. We are expecting automation, we expect things to be simple and easy. And to the extent that we can automate these activities, we should.”