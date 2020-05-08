CISA Issues Guidance to Curb COVID-19 Misinformation

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued guidance on coronavirus-related disinformation in a new advisory to the private sector.

The CISA Insight, “COVID-19 Disinformation Activity,” provides guidance on how to “deter false information and conspiracy theories related to COVID-19.” It will help users to fact-check information, minimize risk of spreading false or misleading content, and counteract inaccurate claims about the novel coronavirus.

“After the initial outbreak of COVID-19, disinformation campaigns appeared online. Information manipulation and fabrication about COVID-19’s origin, scale, government response, and/or prevention and treatment surged as creators leveraged people’s increased uncertainty,” CISA said.

The Insight provides resources to use to best minimize the amplifying of disinformation, including a link to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s rumor control website.