The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) hired Lt. Col. Jody Ogle, longtime cybersecurity and IT expert, as a cybersecurity advisor at the agency.

Ogle had served the prior six years as the chief information officer (CIO) and cybersecurity lead for the West Virginia Air and Army National Guard. Since taking the cybersecurity advisor position in August, Ogle has moved to become the director of communications and cyber activities for the West Virginia Air National Guard.

The bulk of Ogle’s career has been spent with the West Virginia Air National Guard, where he served from 1997 to 2015, before becoming the CIO of the Air and Army National Guard in the state. Ogle worked his way up from financial management technician to financial management officer and, finally, becoming CIO and a cyber systems operations officer for the130th Airlift Wing from 2009 to 2015.

Ogle also currently teaches Network Security and Digital Crime in the Computer Science Department at Marshall, his alma mater.