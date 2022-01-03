The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has hired Daniel Bardenstein as its new tech and cyber strategy lead.

In his new role, Bardenstein will work on tech and cyber strategy for the agency and across its critical infrastructure partners, according to his LinkedIn post.

Bardenstein started at CISA on Dec. 20, writing a tweet about his new job, saying, “I’m very excited to join [CISA] and help impact defensive security across government and critical infrastructure. Because if we’ve learned anything from the last…decades, we really need it.”

Previously, Bardenstein worked in cybersecurity product management at the Defense Digital Service (DDS). While working at DDS, he co-led cybersecurity for Operation Warp Speed – the government’s effort to rapidly develop, manufacture, and distribute COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

“It’s bittersweet leaving the amazing team at Defense Digital Service, where I was very lucky to work on some truly impactful projects, like doing cybersecurity for the COVID vaccines. Those experiences galvanized my desire to stay in government and see how else I can make an impact – there’s no shortage of things to do,” Bardenstein said in his LinkedIn post. “Onwards towards a new adventure.”

Bardenstein has also served as a tech policy fellow at the Aspen Institute’s Tech Policy Hub since September 2021.