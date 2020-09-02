CISA/FBI: No Attacks Seen on Voter Registration, Voting Systems

The nation’s lead election security agency in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it has not seen any attacks on voter registration databases or voting systems this year.

The joint statement was released following media reports of state voter registration information available for sale on the dark web, according to Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) housed within the Department of Homeland Security.

“My main takeaway: it’s going to be critical over the next few months to maintain our cool and not spin up over every claim,” said Krebs, in a tweet. “The last measure of resilience is the American Voter.”

“We encourage voters to look to trusted sources of info,” said the CISA/FBI statement, mentioning state election officials as a good source.