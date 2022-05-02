The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday updated a joint cybersecurity advisory regarding malware deployed by Russian state actors as the country continues its war against Ukraine.

The Federal law enforcement agencies added several new forms of destructive malware to the cyber advisory – originally released Feb. 26 – including HermeticWiper, IsaacWiper, HermeticWizard, and CaddyWiper; which have all been deployed against Ukrainian networks since January 2022.

In its update, the agencies have recommended that organizations take the following actions:

Set antivirus and antimalware programs to conduct regular scans;

Enable strong spam filters to prevent phishing emails from reaching end users;

Filter network traffic;

Update software; and

Require multi-factor authentication.

Destructive malware can present a direct threat to an organization’s daily operations, impacting the availability of critical assets and data.

“Further disruptive cyberattacks against organizations in Ukraine are likely to occur and may unintentionally spill over to organizations in other countries. Organizations should increase vigilance and evaluate their capabilities encompassing planning, preparation, detection, and response for such an event,” the original advisory notes.