CISA Establishes two Supply Chain Resources

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released two supply chain risk management (SCRM) products on May 6 to help businesses and organizations boost supply chain security.

The resources are the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) SCRM Essentials guide and the ICT SCRM Fact Sheet. The former will help agencies and organizations to start implementing SCRM, while the latter is an overview of ICT supply chain security and risk management.

ICT SCRM Essentials provides a six-step process for implementing SCRM including:

Identifying who from the organization needs to be involved;

Managing the supply chain security policies and procedures;

Assess the hardware, software, and services that are procured;

Know the supply chain map to better understand what components to procure;

Verify how the organization will assess the security culture of suppliers; and

Evaluate timeframes and systems for checking supply chain practices against guidelines.

In addition to these resources, CISA announced a partnership with the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) producing a Commercial Routing Assistance (CRA) tool that is an app for truckers and commercial drivers to quickly plan and manage interstate transport in emergencies. The CRA tool incorporates data and plots multiple routing options for the drivers to navigate quickly.