CISA: All State Voting Systems Now Feature Intrusion Detection Tech

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a statement today offering assurance that efforts by the Federal government and state and local authorities have resulted in installation of intrusion detection sensors on election infrastructure in all 50 states.

The statement – from CISA’s Assistant Director Bob Kolasky, U.S. Election Assistance Commission Chairwoman Christy McCormick, and National Association of Secretaries of State President Paul Pate, among others – also said all 50 states are receiving cyber threat indicators through the Election Assistance Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

With presidential primary voting happening in New Hampshire today, and following delayed election results from the Iowa Caucuses last week, the officials said that cybersecurity “is only one part of election resilience; the American public has a role to play too.”

“Voters going to the polls in New Hampshire today, and elsewhere in the weeks and months ahead, should understand their rights and remember to turn to their state or local election officials for the best information about voter registration, voting times and locations, and voter eligibility requirements,” the officials said. “And remember that election results published on election night are not official, it may take days or weeks for official results to become available. The accuracy of the vote total is much more important than the timeliness of releasing results.”