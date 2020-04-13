CIO Cohort Completes Program at NDU

Fifteen individuals graduated from the last cohort of the Chief Information Officer Leadership Development Program at the National Defense University, a program that is being discontinued after a 30-year run at the D.C. institution.

“Everyone here today is serving their country in some capacity,” said Department of Defense CIO Dana Deasy in remarks at the online graduation ceremony on April 10. “Each and every one of you should be proud that you have completed the CIO Leadership Development Program at NDU.”

Over 1,500 students have completed the 14-week program since its inception in 1990. Individuals who complete the program receive a CIO certificate, a diploma, and credits applicable towards a Master of Science degree in government information leadership. This cohort was the last scheduled iteration of the program.