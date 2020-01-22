CenturyLink Wins DoD EIS Deal Worth up to $75M

CenturyLink announced Jan. 22 that it won a task order to provide virtual private networking, internet, voice, and video services to the Department of Defense (DoD) Education Activity (DoDEA) learning network. The task order made through the General Services Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program, is the first EIS award made by DoD. The deal has an initial base period of one year, with 12 additional option periods, and a contract ceiling of $75 million. CenturyLink will provide services to more than 85 DoDEA locations around the world.