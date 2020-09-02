CenturyLink NOCs/SOCs Get FISMA High Certification

CenturyLink said on Sept. 1 that the company has attained FISMA (Federal Information Security Management Act) High certification for its federal network operations centers (NOCs) and security operations centers (SOCs).

The FISMA High certifications are the highest Federal government security certification issued under FISMA, a 2002 law that mandates protection of government data and systems, and requires government private-sector partners to implement appropriate information security controls.

“We’re excited to celebrate that our NOCs and SOCs are now certified and wrapped in a special wrapper known as FISMA High that enables CenturyLink to better secure our federal customers’ data, meet their security compliance needs and protect the economic and national security of the U.S.,” commented David Young, senior vice president of the company’s public sector business, in a statement. “This achievement showcases CenturyLink’s investment in the public sector and demonstrates the company’s commitment to serving our customers’ mission and becoming a customer success-driven organization,” he said.

The company said that its NOC and SOC locations also comply with FedRAMP, and have been modified to meet the 2020 requirements of the General Services Administration’s Enterprise Information Solutions EIS contract.