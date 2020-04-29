CenturyLink Extends Pledge Launched by FCC

CenturyLink has extended its Keep Americans Connected Pledge that was launched by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai on March 13.

In a press release, CenturyLink noted the importance of keeping customers connected during the COVID-19 pandemic and have said that they will waive late fees, not terminate a residential or small business customer’s service through June 30, and will be suspending data usage limits for residential customers.

“At CenturyLink, we know our customers are counting on us to keep our network running so our children can continue to learn and the world’s businesses can continue to run efficiently,” the press release said. “We continue to stand ready, willing and able to meet our customers’ near-term and long-term needs and have been ensuring traffic continues to flow smoothly across our network, regardless of increased demand.”

The Keep Americans Connected Pledge launched by the FCC has several communications providers attached open Wi-Fi hotspots to Americans who may need them, waive late fees, and not terminate service because of inability to pay due to the novel coronavirus.

“I applaud those companies that have already taken the Keep Americans Connected Pledge,” Pai said when the pledge was introduced. “They are stepping up to the plate and taking critical steps that will make it easier for Americans to stay connected during this pandemic and maintain much-needed social distancing. I urge other companies to join them.”