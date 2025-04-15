Luis Cano, the chief information officer (CIO) at the U.S. Census Bureau, is set to retire on April 30.

Cano, who has served as the agency’s CIO since 2021, announced his retirement in a post on LinkedIn.

“After over 40 years of dedicated Federal service, the time has come for me to embark on a new chapter: retirement on April 30th,” Cano wrote. “Looking back, I am profoundly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and the remarkable people I’ve had the privilege to work with along the way.”

In his post, Cano highlighted that he began his journey right out of high school, joining the U.S. Navy to serve as a radioman. He later transitioned to civil service, spending nearly 24 years at the National Weather Service.

In 2017, Cano joined the Census Bureau, where he served as the chief of the Decennial Contracts Execution Office within the Decennial Census Programs Directorate for the 2020 Census. In April 2021, he stepped into the CIO role, in which he has focused on providing secure and robust technology for the bureau.

“As I move forward, I’m excited to explore new possibilities and continue to contribute in meaningful ways. I might be retiring, but I’m far from finished – there’s still plenty more I want to accomplish,” Cano wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey. Here’s to the next adventure!”