CDO Rowley Leaving GSA for Private Sector

Kris Rowley, the chief data officer (CDO) at the Generals Services Administration (GSA) will be leaving the agency to join the private sector. His last day will be Friday, March 13 according to an email obtained by MeriTalk.

During his tenure with GSA, Rowley helped establish GSA’s data governance structure and developed a data science talent management strategy.

“During his tenure at GSA, Kris led GSA’s data management and analytics program and created our data management platform that collects, manages, and analyzes complex data to enable data-driven decision-making,” the email said. “Kris has a passion to understand the data culture and took the lead in cultivating and discussing ways to improve information management and data access across the agency.”

In September 2019, Rowley spoke at the Professional Services Council’s Tech Trends Conference and said that ironing out the roles and objectives of the CDOs within organizations could take up to two years, and recommended that outcomes of those efforts should be results-focused.

“Those talks should not be technical, but instead should be business-focused … People are looking for the value proposition,” he said at the conference.

Deputy CIO Beth Killoran will take over to lead both the CDO and chief technology officer teams on an interim basis.