CDM Central: Tales From the Frontlines Goes Virtual

The story of the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program is far from finished, and its importance in ensuring the security of Federal networks has only increased during the last three months as maximum telework has become the norm. As the CDM program assumes an even higher priority for agencies, how can Federal officials and industry stakeholders stay connected and focus on the program’s coming chapters?

Join MeriTalk from the comfort of your home for the virtual CDM Central conference, streaming live from 8:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. This half-day virtual conference will feature insights into the evolving CDM program from government and industry experts, including an OMB Spotlight from Federal CISO Grant Schneider, and CISA keynotes from Kevin Cox, CDM Program Manager, and Matt Hartman, Associate Director, Cybersecurity Division.

Other Federal cyber experts joining us to share their stories and expertise from the frontlines of the ever-changing initiative, include:

Judy Baltensperger , Project Manager, CDM Program, CISA, DHS

Bo Berlas, CISO, GSA [Pending Approval]

CISO, GSA [Pending Approval] Sean Connelly , TIC Program Manager and Senior Cybersecurity Architect, CISA, DHS

, TIC Program Manager and Senior Cybersecurity Architect, CISA, DHS Neil Graves , Principal Computer Scientist, State Department

Larry Hale, Director, IT Security Subcategory, Office of Information Technology Category, GSA [Pending Approval]

The CDM Central virtual experience will make you feel like you are attending an in-person event, with access to our virtual theater, Game Center, exhibitor hall and more.

Virtual Theater: There won’t be any issues finding a place to sit in this theater! Grab a virtual seat, and listen in on government keynotes, industry and government panels, and government spotlight sessions throughout the conference. All content will be available on-demand for a year for you to enjoy.

Need a brain break? Show off your CDM knowledge by competing in virtual trivia against your peers for prizes. Exhibitor Hall: Learn more about the expert services needed to support the CDM program and connect with our sponsors through live demos and chat features.

Attendees are eligible to receive 3 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits.

In today’s remote workforce, it’s easy to feel like we are all stranded on our own desert island. In this video, MeriTalk’s Captain, Steve O’Keeffe, is setting sail to lead us through the uncharted pandemic waters of the CDM program.

What is a virtual event? MeriTalk has the answers to all your questions in two blog posts we’ve pulled together:

