CDC Posts Chief Data Office Opening Amid Pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted a job opening for a new chief data officer (CDO) yesterday as a part of its efforts to fulfill key roles in its response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The candidate selected to fill the CDO position would be the agency’s first to take on the role. Based in Atlanta, Ga., CDC is seeking a chief data officer to “advance[e] CDC’s public health data and IT modernization initiatives.” The position would work closely with CIO Suzi Connor and other members of senior leadership to advise data decisions.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC is working diligently to fulfill our mission. New positions are posted often in a wide range of professions,” reads a banner on the CDC job postings page. “Please check our site frequently for your opportunity to contribute to the health security of our nation.”

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) at-large does not appear to have a chief data officer for the time being. According to her LinkedIn page, former CDO Mona Siddiqui left the post in February and the HHS leadership page does not list a replacement.