Long-time Federal government IT leader Bobby Saxon has returned to the private sector after serving for six years at the Department of Health and Human Services’ Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), most recently as deputy director and deputy chief information officer (CIO) in the agency’s Office of IT.

Saxon will join Leidos in a vice president role, focusing on customer advocacy.

“Today marks the beginning of a new journey for me,” Saxon wrote on his LinkedIn page on Jan. 3. “My passion for communications, collaboration, transparency, and customer service has a new home. I’m proud to join Leidos as a vice president focused on customer advocacy.”

Before taking on the role of deputy CIO at CMS, Saxon worked as the chief technology officer of Healthcare.gov from 2017 to 2019. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he served as the agency’s acting director of Emergency Preparedness & Response Operations.

It was during this time that Saxon played a large role in helping to ensure the security of the agency’s data as he oversaw Federal employees who quickly transitioned to remote work in 2020. He said in 2022 that the organization’s cybersecurity team was “in much better condition now than we were a few years back.”

According to his LinkedIn, Saxon has 25 years of IT leadership experience. A retired U.S. Army colonel and combat veteran, Saxon also served at the Army as assistant deputy CIO for operations and plans. He has spent more than half of his career in the public sector.

“Farewell Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services,” Saxon continued, “My heartfelt thanks to the many friends, co-workers, and vendor partners that made me better during my time at CMS. Your investment in coaching, mentoring, and guiding me during this last six years were invaluable.”