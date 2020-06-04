Bluestein Tapped to Fill SBA’s CIO Vacancy

Keith Bluestein is set to be appointed CIO at the Small Business Administration (SBA), knowledgeable sources confirmed today. A formal announcement of the move could be made as soon as tomorrow, and he will start in his new position next week.

He will succeed Maria Roat who left the agency last month to become Deputy Federal CIO at the Office of Management and Budget.

Bluestein will be returning to an agency he knows well; he served as acting CIO at SBA in 2015 and 2016, and was briefly the agency’s deputy CIO before that.

Since 2016, Bluestein has been Associate CIO for Enterprise Services and Integration (ESI) at NASA. From 2010 to 2015, he was CIO at the Navy Engineering Logistics Office.