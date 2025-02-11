Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., today outlined her priorities for the 119th Congress to take on major technology areas including increased investment and regulation in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum science.

Speaking at the State of the Net Conference, Blackburn pledged to help lead legislative efforts on regulation of internet routers to protect Federal cybersecurity, promote AI manufacturing, and further develop quantum capabilities.

Blackburn referenced the Salt Typhoon cyberattacks in her remarks, and said she is looking forward to reintroducing the ROUTERS Act which would require the Department of Commerce to review national security threats from internet routers and modems made by companies with ties to China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela.

Depending on the study’s outcome, Blackburn said, Commerce could designate the routers as a national security threat and ban their sale in the United States.

“You cannot have national security unless you are going to be aggressive with cybersecurity,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn also emphasized using AI tech to improve operations in the manufacturing, financial industry, healthcare, and medical research sectors, while preventing bad actors from accessing the technology.

Blackburn highlighted work she is doing alongside Sens. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., James Risch, R-Idaho, and Dick Durban, D-Ill., on a flurry of actions related to quantum technology development.

One bill that Blackburn aims to reintroduce is the Quantum Sandbox for Near Term Application Act which would provide for greater public-private partnerships to develop quantum pilot programs, test demonstrations, and proofs of concept in a period of 24 months.

Blackburn also said she is looking at legislation to develop a Manufacturing USA institute to develop quantum technologies. Additionally, she mentioned reintroducing the Defense Quantum Acceleration Act to direct the Department of Defense (DoD) to further implement uses of quantum technology in its operations.

Blackburn especially highlighted the goal of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee to revive the 2018 National Quantum Initiative Act, which established a 10-year commitment to “accelerate the development of quantum information science and technology applications.” According to a report from the NQI, some research and development activities covered by the act expired in September 2023.

“We are looking to reinvigorate this as an important component of reshoring and returning manufacturing to U.S. shores,” Blackburn said.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., also spoke at the conference and warned of a “monopoly” that he said is dominating control over online platforms and seeking to make the internet something that “extracts more than it gives.”

“We are at an inflection point for the internet, a moment that will define whether the internet can serve as a tool for empowerment and creativity and truth, or whether it is coopted by authoritarian forces, corporate monopolies, and artificial intelligence systems,” Markey said.

“With new decentralized programs and the rise of AI, we have a chance to capitalize on a new approach, one that prioritizes people over platforms, communities over corporations, innovation over entrenchment,” Markey said.