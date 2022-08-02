Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., have introduced new legislation that would reauthorize the National Computer Forensics Institute (NCFI), which provides cybercrime training to state and local law enforcement agencies.

The National Computer Forensics Institute Reauthorization Act of 2022 would extend NCFI’s authorization through 2028. The institute was first authorized in 2017, under the senators’ Strengthening State and Local Cyber Crime Fighting Act.

“Technology helps us stay better connected, more organized, and even more productive. But it can also prove helpful in solving crimes,” Sen. Grassley said. “Law enforcement has long used techniques like fingerprinting to crack cases. Now, digital forensics is becoming more critical than ever in uncovering evidence that can help solve crimes and bring perpetrators to justice.”

“Since 2008, more than 18,000 people have been trained at the National Computer Forensic Institute to do just that, and 68 percent of those have been trained in the last five years,” he added. “It’s clear that the legislation that we sponsored in 2017 has enabled the institute to do a lot of good, and our bill will help it continue to do so.”

The NCFI has trained law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and judges from over 2,000 state and local agencies across the United States, according to a press release.

“Since the National Computer Forensics Institute was first authorized in 2017, law enforcement around the country have benefitted from the training, techniques, and skills that it offers,” Sen. Feinstein said. “Our bipartisan bill would ensure NCFI can continue and expand its operations so American law enforcement has the best digital forensics training possible.”

Sens. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., John Cornyn, R-Texas, Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., are cosponsors of the bill.