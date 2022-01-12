President Biden has nominated U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Frank D. Whitworth III to serve as the director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced on Jan. 10.

If confirmed by the Senate, Whitworth would oversee the agency tasked with delivering geospatial intelligence to the DoD community, policymakers, and intelligence professionals.

Currently, Whitworth is serving as the director of intelligence for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Prior to that role, Whitworth served in a variety of positions, including the commander of the Joint Intelligence Center Central, commanding officer of the Navy Element of U.S. Central Command, and commanding officer of the Kennedy Irregular Warfare Center.

He has also served as the director of intelligence for both the U.S. Africa Command and the Joint Special Operations Command.