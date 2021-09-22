President Biden announced nominations for a round of key national security positions, including nominating Douglas Bush for assistant secretary of the Army for Acquisition.

Bush currently serves as the acting assistant secretary for the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology overseeing the service branch’s acquisition enterprise, acquisition programs, and advising the Secretary of the Army on acquisition programs and policies. If nominated, Bush would serve in the role permanently.

Bush also served as the deputy staff director of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) from 2019 to 2020. Here he managed HASC administrative and legislative operations, such as committee personnel and operations, emergency and safety procedures, the committee’s budget, member and staff travel, and classified information management.

From 2007 to 2019, as a professional staff member of the HASC, Bush was the lead staff member responsible for analysis and oversight of a wide range of Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy combat system acquisition programs.

“Prior to joining the House Armed Services Committee staff, he served as legislative director for Congressman Neil Abercrombie, military legislative assistant for Congressman Jim Cooper, and legislative correspondent for Senator Bill Nelson,” a White House press release said. “In those roles he advised all three members on a range of defense and foreign policy issues and associated legislation.”

Before his career in Congress began, Bush served in the Army as an armor officer.