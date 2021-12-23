President Biden signed an executive order on Dec. 22 making the 2.7 percent Federal pay raise official for 2022, consistent with his fiscal year (FY) 2022 budget.

Biden confirmed the 2.7 percent pay raise back in August but made it official this week through the executive order. The pay raise will take effect on January 1, 2022.

The 2.7 percent pay increase is the overall average for civilian Federal employees, but the base pay increase will be 2.2 percent across the board, and locality pay increases will average 0.5 percent.

This means that some employees may receive a slightly higher or lower pay raise, depending on their locality pay area.

For example, employees in the Washington D.C.-Baltimore area will see a 3.02 percent increase, whereas employees in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area will see a 2.44 percent increase. A full breakdown of the locality pay tables for 2022 can be found here.

This 2.7 percent pay increase is a significant step up from the 1 percent increase Federal civilian employees received in the FY2021 spending bill. However, it marks a decrease from the 3.1 percent bump Feds received in the FY2020 omnibus spending package.

The 2.7 percent increase is less than some might have hoped for, including Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., and Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, who introduced a 3.2 percent pay raise earlier this year.