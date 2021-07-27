The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development earlier this month appointed Beth Niblock as the agency’s new CIO, succeeding David Chow, who left the agency in January.

Niblock brings a wealth of big-city CIO experience to the new position.

She was the CIO of the City of Detroit from 2014 to 2019 and added to those duties between 2019 and 2021 with the title of Chief of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Before that, Niblock was CIO for the Louisville, Ky. and the Jefferson County Metro Government from 2003 to 2014.

Niblock also has private sector experience as the chief operating officer of Directec Corp. from 2000 to 2002, and from 1998 to 2000 as chief administrative and chief financial officer at Greater Louisville, Inc., which serves as the Chamber of Commerce for the Louisville area.

As the new CIO at HUD, Niblock has room to grow her team. The agency’s website lists several senior-level vacancies in the Office of the CIO, including the position of Chief IT Transformation Officer.