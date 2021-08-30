The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, Construction Engineering Research Laboratory (ERDC-CERL) is looking to use facial recognition and video analytic software to monitor the health and well-being of children at the Scales Avenue child development center (CDC) in Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

According to the Fort Jackson website, the Scales Avenue CDC is a Department of Defense (DoD) certified and National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) accredited center that provides full-day childcare to Army families for infants through preschool.

The CDC utilizes monitored security cameras to ensure the health and well-being of the children, but the staff is unable to watch the video feeds at all times. Therefore, the Army hopes to find a contractor to provide “state-of-the-art analytics technology with mature facial recognition capabilities,” to solve this problem.

“The intent is to acquire results and relevant data to analyze the ability of video analytics to improve service member and family quality of life, reduce base costs, and enhance mission readiness,” a solicitation posted to SAM.gov says. “The objective of the contracted effort is to form and implement a solution to monitor the health and well-being of children in the Scales Avenue CDC by maximizing the use of commercially available, state-of-the-art facial recognition and machine learning algorithms.”

The Army hopes to find a system design that can integrate with the existing CDC video surveillance system.

The acquisition is a total small business set aside, with a size standard of $30 million.

Responses to the solicitation are due no later than September 10.