The U.S. Army is utilizing AI technologies to train its workforce and develop predictive AI models, a top U.S. Army official shared today at the Digital Transformation Summit in Reston, Va., organized by MeriTalk and ACT-IAC.

To prove his point, Bakari Dale, the senior leader and senior advisor of the Office of Business Transformation at the U.S. Army, kicked off his keynote with a speech prepared by the popular ChatGPT chatbot.

And while the short ChatGPT speech covered key digital transformation efforts at the Army – such as bolstering cybersecurity and data analytics – Dale explained that the chatbot’s speech lacked context.

“It shows you that speech that it prepared hit all the topics that it needed to, it provided a general framework, but what it was missing was the context from the individuals who are living that daily life,” he said. “So, as we are part of the digital workforce – digital warriors, what I like to call you – I implore you to look at all the technologies that are out there and figure out ways to support our country with those technologies.”

“That’s one of my jobs, look at technology and figure out how can the Army employ that technology to make our country safer and more secure,” he added.

In fact, Dale said the Army is employing AI to improve its digital workforce. He explained that the Deep Green challenge – the Army’s data science competition – helps to train its workforce on cutting-edge technological innovation.

“One of the things that I think about on a daily basis, is how do I improve the digital workforce? And improving the digital workforce, I’ve got to train them and teach them new skills,” Dale said.

“Because in the future digital workforce, we need to learn how to ingest information, drop that information, pick up new information, learn it, and so on and so forth,” he continued. “And Deep Green allows us to utilize AI and machine learning to train the masses in the Army to develop AI models to do great things.”

In addition to Deep Green, Dale said his agency utilizes an AI platform called DataRobot to train its workforce on machine learning.

Notably, he said the Army has built a mission-capable rate model to allow its platforms to predict when they’ll have maintenance issues so that they can optimize systems for deployment – such as ground vehicles and aircrafts.

The agency is also utilizing a tool called H2O.ai, using deep learning to use computer vision and LiDAR technology for autonomous vehicles.

“Those that control data and are leaders in AI will be the ones that shape the world, will shape the future,” Dale said. “So, I want to leave with this note: the good, the bad, ugly – don’t take your foot off the AI accelerator, keep pushing.”