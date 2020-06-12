Army Splitting CIO/G-6 Position Into two

The U.S. Army announced that it would be dividing the CIO/G-6 position into two separate positions: the CIO and the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCS) of the G-6.

The CIO will be the information policy creator for the Army and will be the principle advisor to the Secretary of the Army “on information resource management, IT, and their effects on warfighting capabilities,” Army said in a blog post.

The DCS G-6, on the other hand, will be the principle military advisor to both the Secretary and the Chief of Staff of the Army handling network communication issues and their effects on warfighting capabilities. They will also be responsible for implementing the CIO’s policies.

“The Army views data as a strategic asset and this separation of functions will better focus the responsibilities, policies and programs necessary to enable the Army to transition from the Industrial Age to the Information Age,” the branch said.

The positions are expected to be split no later than Aug. 31, 2020.