Army Seeking Automation, Advanced Analytics to ‘Harness the Power of Data’

The U.S. Army is seeking intelligent automation, augmentation, and analytics (IA3) services and solutions “to harness the power of data, while improving operational efficiency and effectiveness” across the Department of Defense and other Federal agencies, according to a May 20 request for information (RFI).

The solution would be developed to specifically support IT and telecommunication services, education and training, and other capabilities for the Army, but stipulates that the IA3 solutions “may be used” by other Federal agencies. The solution encompasses numerous tech solutions including artificial intelligence, cloud, robotics process automation, and more.

The Army explains in the RFI that its pivot to artificial intelligence relies heavily on “visible, available, and usable” data to accelerate decision-making. Transforming and modernizing the Army’s technical solutions through IA3 services would help the agency “embrace, adapt and deliver best value solutions for our nation at the speed of relevance,” the RFI states.

“The Army is interested in industry’s ability to rapidly (less than a year) create solutions to solve practical business or operational problems using incremental, fast-paced style development methodologies and managing diverse technology solutions,” the Army explains.

Proposed solutions should accelerate capability delivery, innovate continuously, and modernize the enterprise, the Army requests. Specifically, the agency is also considering practical solutions that rely on open source, software of commercial-off-the-shelf software, or turnkey solutions as long as they ensure data interoperability.

Responses are due by June 1.