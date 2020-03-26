Army Officials Stress Importance of Cloud, $800M Investment Plan

Senior U.S. Army officials told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee today that adoption of cloud architecture and services is high on the service branch’s IT priority list over the next several years.

“Cloud technology is the foundation for the entire modernization endeavor,” said Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, in testimony prepared for the committee.

Secretary McCarthy and Gen. McConville were scheduled to appear before the committee today to provide remarks on the posture of the Army, but the format was changed to a “paper hearing” due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their joint testimony, as well as the remarks from committee Chairman Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., and Ranking Member Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., were posted to the committee’s website.

The Army plans to invest $800 million over the next five fiscal years in cloud architecture, McCarthy and McConville said. That investment will enable migration of existing data to the cloud, along with data inventory and software development efforts.