The U.S. Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) is asking industry about their experience with augmented reality, command, control, communicate, and coordinate (ARC4) software, and their ability to provide those capabilities to the service branch, according to a request for information (RFI) posted on Feb. 15 to Sam.gov.

The ACC-APG seeks to use ARC4 technology to “improve situational awareness by, for example, providing an overlay of information via user-worn goggles and is looking for vendors with in-depth expert knowledge of the ARC4 software,” according to the RFI.

Specifically, the RFI asks that prospective vendors provide insight into the following areas:

Design, develop, integrate, test, and maintain all ARC4 software needed for its integration into government systems.

Design, develop, integrate, test, and maintain all Intra-Squad Wireless emulator software to simulate systems.

Produce, integrate, test, debug, deliver, document, and maintain software necessary to be developed for the integration of ARC4 software with Army vision systems, and do the same for any software needed to enable the ISW Emulator to support new features, modules, or updates to existing software and fix bugs.

Create ARC4 software tools and utilities needed to support the integration of that software.

Manage the configuration of ARC4 software, including creating, updating, and maintaining documents and specifications, among other things.

Develop, maintain, and update software development kits for ARC4 software to allow third-party vendors to integrate the software more independently into their systems and to add new features to the software.

Help government-designated vendors with ARC4 software regarding design, development, integration, and training.

Provide technical knowledge of the software and its integration into vision systems.

Offer engineering field support services “to support the integration of the ARC4 into the Army vision systems to include support of planning, coordination, set-up, execution, data collection, and analysis.”

Provide software engineering and subject matter expert help for the installation, integration, operation, and evaluation of ARC4 software applications.

Train the government as needed for using the software in vision systems.

Responses to the RFI are due via email to the contracting officer by Feb. 24 at 3 pm EST.