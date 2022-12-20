The U.S. Army is beginning to roll out new virtualized desktop capabilities that will enable more military personnel to use their own devices to access their work environments.

That’s the word from Army CIO Dr. Raj Iyer, who talked about the move at the 2022 Department of Defense Intelligence Information System (DoDIIS) Conference last week.

“It’s got to be where we enable our warfighters to access data from any device anywhere,” the CIO said. “This is where all of our efforts around getting to virtual desktops is so important.”

“If the data is in the cloud, and that’s where it resides and you’re able to leverage commercial transport to get to that data anywhere in the globe, then you should be able to bring any device to be able to get access to it,” stated Iyer.

The new virtual desktop program will utilize Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop and will be rolling out within the next two weeks, according to a follow up interview conducted by Federal News Network (FNN) at the conference.

“Everybody’s use case for how they’re going to use it, it’s going to be different across the Army, whether you’re active duty or a civilian, you’re Army, Guard, Reserve. They’re all going to be different use cases. So we want to make sure that we get everybody to go test it, see how it works for them, identify gaps, and then come back to us tell us where those gaps might be,” the CIO said.