The Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) is partnering with Microsoft to use cloud-based tools and artificial intelligence (AI) to increase the scalability of ERDC’s coastal storm modeling system, ERDC announced July 14.

The Cooperative Research and Development Agreement will look to measure the scalability of the code ERDC’s coastal storm modeling system (CSTORM-MS) on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform when using “a sea-level rise value not previously simulated.”

The CSTORM-MS system uses a variety of integrated models to simulate coastal storms. ERDC is then able to understand what type of future risk of storms and potential flood risk reduction measures coastal communities can take.

This is the second phase of the partnership between ERDC and Microsoft. The CSTORM-MS is currently run out of the ERDC’s Department of Defense (DoD) Supercomputing Resource Center. Last year, the ERDC and the DoD’s High Performance Modernization Program did a feasibility study of the CSTORM-MS models using Microsoft Azure.

The ERDC hopes the agreement will allow it to “increase modeling capacity” and better disseminate data for climate research. This will allow researchers to use the models to use the results of the CSTORM-MS models and try to “replicate the workflow on their affected coastlines.”