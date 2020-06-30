Anil Cheriyan Stepping Down as GSA TTS Director Next Month

Anil Cheriyan is stepping down as Deputy Commissioner of the General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) and Director of the agency’s Technology Transformation Services organization, effective July 17, the agency said today.

Cheriyan will be returning to the private sector for a new career opportunity, GSA said.

He joined GSA in January 2019 after serving as CIO and executive vice president at SunTrust Banks. Before that, he led major digital transformation strategies at IBM and PwC Management Consulting.

One of his signature achievements at GSA was expansion of the IT Modernization Centers of Excellence (CoE) program from two agency partnerships to 12 in a span of 18 months. The CoE program aims to accelerate Federal agency IT modernization – a key goal of the President’s Management Agency issued in 2018 – by leveraging private sector innovation and government services while centralizing best practices and expertise.

Cheriyan’s tenure as TTS director has been characterized by a practical, private sector approach to executing IT modernization across the numerous government agencies that TTS engages with, along with a “listen first” model that has, among other benefits, ensured a solid footing for the agency’s FedRAMP program.

TTS under Cheriyan’s leadership has turned in superb performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an exclusive CIO Crossroads interview with MeriTalk earlier this year, Cheriyan said TTS used about 20 percent of its talent pool to tackle rapid Federal agency pandemic response. Those efforts included vital assistance to the Small Business Administration to support the Paycheck Protection Program, and work with the Department of Health and Human Services to set up telehealth.hhs.gov to provide resources to citizens. TTS also processed more nearly 1,000 FedRAMP reusability requests, worked to meet spiking demand on the USA.gov website, and moved contact centers to telework status amid swelling call volumes.

“Leading GSA’s Technology Transformation Service and serving as the Deputy Commissioner of FAS has been a once in a lifetime opportunity for me,” said Cheriyan in a statement.

“I have been constantly impressed by the quality of the TTS team and it has been a privilege to work with each of our team members. They are immensely talented and driven public servants who are committed to transforming and improving the public’s experience with government through technology,” he said.

“I am grateful to Jared Kushner, Chris Liddell, and Emily Murphy for providing me this opportunity with their leadership and support of TTS and its mission. I am also appreciative of the tremendous collaboration we’ve enjoyed with our partner agencies, which has made our cross-government projects possible,” Cheriyan said.

Chris Liddell, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination, said, “We are very grateful for Anil’s service at the General Services Administration; our government works best when talented leaders offer their time, experience, and expertise to public service.”

“During Anil’s tenure, the Centers of Excellence program has continued to expand its impact across the Federal government and has delivered meaningful results for the American people. The Administration continues to prioritize this important work and the ongoing efforts of the IT Modernization Centers of Excellence,” he said.

That sentiment was echoed by GSA Administrator Emily Murphy.

“Anil has done a tremendous job leading TTS and I am very grateful for all he and his team have accomplished during the past 18 months,” she said.

“Under his leadership, the Centers of Excellence program has grown to twelve agencies and GSA has had the opportunity to be involved in multiple governmentwide initiatives that have positively supported the Federal government’s COVID-19 response. GSA is committed to continuing the important work Anil has led and I look forward to watching the talented TTS team bring about significant, meaningful change in Federal IT for years to come,” Murphy said.

Julie Dunne, Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner at GSA, said, “Anil made leading the digital transformation of the Federal government a top-priority.”

“He guided TTS to sharpen its vision, strategy, and focus on the key elements vital to the future of Federal IT modernization,” Dunne said. “I am thankful for his steady leadership and passion for public service that inspired our team to work together to create innovative solutions for our customers.”