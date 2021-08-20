The Department of the Army has appointed Angelica Phaneuf – who has spent the last few years doing cybersecurity for the Air Force’s Kessel Run detachment – as the next chief information security officer (CISO) for the Army Software Factory.

The soldier-led software factory features a collaboration between active-duty military, civilians, contractors, and reservists. Phaneuf will have the task of developing and implementing an information security plan for the unit.

Phaneuf has held the position since June, according to her LinkedIn page. Prior to her appointment to the CISO position, she had spent nearly two-and-a-half years at Air Force’s Detachment 12 – commonly known as its Kessel Run detachment.

Phaneuf was the chief of cybersecurity engineering at Kessel Run from September 2020, until she changed posts. Before that, she held the title of director of cybersecurity engineering. Prior to joining Kessel Run, Phaneuf spent time as a cybersecurity engineer at Oasis Systems and had also been a service architect, handling IT support for a pharmaceutical company.

As CISO at the Army Software Factory, Phaneuf will also be nestled in the Army Futures Command, and responsible for helping increase “the digital proficiency across the Force and developing modern software solutions for Army problems,” according to Army Software Factory.