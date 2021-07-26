Alma Cole stepped down last week as Chief Information Security Officer at the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) component after more than four years on the job.

Cole is re-entering the private sector as the Senior Deputy CISO within Caterpillar’s Global Information Services organization and is relocating to Irving, Texas.

“I’m very proud of all we have accomplished for internal cyber defense at CBP, and across the broader DHS,” Cole told MeriTalk.

He said Scott Davis will step in as acting CISO at CBP, having served as Cole’s deputy in the position since last year. Davis had been acting CISO at the Department of Labor.

Beyond serving as CISO at CBP since 2017, Cole was chief systems security officer at the agency from 2012 to 2013 and was Director of the DHS Security Operations Center from 2007 to 2012.