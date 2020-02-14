Alexander Gates Replacing Karen Evans as DoE Cyber Chief

Department of Energy (DoE) Secretary Dan Brouillette announced in a Feb. 13 memo that Karen Evans will leave her post as assistant secretary for Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER). She will be succeeded by Alexander Gates.

Evans won Senate confirmation to her post in September 2018 and was the agency’s first assistant secretary for CESER. Prior to that position she held leadership roles at the Office of Management and Budget and served as the DoE’s CIO. It’s not clear where Evans will go next, but in his announcement Brouillette wished her “success in her next pursuit.”

Alexander Gates is joining DoE from the National Security Agency (NSA). In his current role, Gates has focused on cybersecurity and operations and intelligence analysis. Prior to joining NSA, he served as deputy director for the DoE’s Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence.