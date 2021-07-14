President Biden has nominated Alan Estevez to become Under Secretary for Industry and Security in the Department of Commerce – a position that helps decide which U.S.-made technology products cannot be exported to foreign countries, ensures treaty compliance, and promotes continued U.S. strategic technology leadership.

The under secretary role – which is positioned in the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) – plays a key part in the ongoing export control conflict with China involving U.S. technology. BIS is the office that was directed by former President Trump to restrict U.S. product sales to China-based Huawei Technologies.

Prior to his nomination, Estevez spent 36 years with the Department of Defense (DoD), including serving as Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Defense (Acquisition, Technology & Logistics) from 2013 to 2017.

“Mr. Estevez developed, implemented, and managed acquisition, contracting, installation, and logistics programs and policies that increased combat effectiveness as well as the department’s efficiency and buying power,” the White House said in a press release.

Additionally, Estevez held several key positions within the Office of the Secretary of Defense such as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Logistics and Material Readiness—where “he was responsible for providing world-class military logistics support to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.”

Most recently, Estevez joined Deloitte Consulting in June 2017 as a national security strategy and logistics executive.