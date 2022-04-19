The United States Air Force (USAF) Kessel Run detachment is undergoing a change in leadership, as Col. Brian Beachkofski has moved to the private sector after two years as the Kessel Run Commander and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The Kessel Run detachment is the USAF software development and acquisition factory.

Lt. Col. Max Reele will take on Beachkofki’s roles in an acting capacity, according to Beachkofski and Reele’s LinkedIn pages.

Beachkofski was the Kessel Run Boston branch chief from January-April 2020, before being promoted to commander and CEO. Beachkofski leaves Kessel Run to return to the private sector, working as chief technology officer for rithmM, which uses machine learning and artificial intelligence statistical models for sports betting purposes.

Reele has served under Beachkofski as deputy commander since June 2020. Prior to that, Reele served in the USAF Materiel Command as the chief of product delivery from June 2018-2020. Outside of a stint as a Blockbuster customer service representative, Reele is a USAF lifer and was the Kessel Run platform and infrastructure product owner from December 2017 to July 2018.