The United States Air Force (USAF) has named Joe Chapa as its first-ever Chief Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) Ethics Officer, according to his LinkedIn.

Chapa comes to the new role after serving as a team leader and coach on the USAF Futures AI Cross-Functional Team. Prior to that, he served with USAF as a staff officer on the Air Force Warfighting Integration Capability team. He came to USAF after completing a doctoral program in philosophy at the University of Oxford.

Chapa’s job will have him “working at the intersection of military technology and ethics,” he said.

Chapa’s new role will have him working with recently installed USAF tech specialists like Chief Technology Officer Jay Bonci, Chief Information Security Officer Aaron Bishop, and Chief Data Officer (CDO) Brigadier General John M. Olson. The latter recently expressed his wishes to use AI to help drive data and data information at USAF, as one of his priorities as CDO.