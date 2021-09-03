The U.S. Air Force’s Air Combat Command (ACC) is asking all ACC installations to use Kessel Run’s Command and Control Incident Management Emergency Response Application (C2IMERA) monitoring software, “a wing command and control (C2) capability used to provide an integrated composite picture of installation resources,” the command announced.

The ACC is directing the use of C2IMERA after it successfully implemented the application at over 40 Air Force Installations.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Detachment 12, also known as Kessel Run, developed the software to be used for “reporting, planning, force generation, emergency management, and command and control monitoring and execution.”

“What it does is broad,” Capt. Maurice Morrell, Program Manager for the C2IMERA Team with Kessel Run, said in the announcement. “At a basic level C2IMERA provides C2 capabilities in two areas; awareness, and installation collaboration and reporting.”

“We’ve rapidly expanded over the last 18-months, from six installations to approximately 40 right now; with expectations of getting to 60 over the next few months,” Morrell added. “An exciting new capability is our recently released higher headquarters capability, this allows real-time visibility of theater installation information and operations, a real game changer to normal manual processes.”

The real-time technology replaces the need for phone calls, emails, and whiteboards within the ACC and instead inputs data regarding installations, environment, assets, and personnel in one centralized location.

“Our bases are air power projection platforms that require real-time installation and resource awareness, as well as command and control capability. C2IMERA gives commanders the operational sight picture to execute the mission,” General Mark Kelly, commander of the ACC, said. “I am confident Kessel Run’s dedication to C2IMERA’s continued growth and system improvements will benefit the Air Force across the enterprise.”