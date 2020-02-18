AFRL Solicits Papers on IC Info Sharing Tech

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is asking for white papers by May 1 on information sharing technologies to be used within parts of the Intelligence Community.

In a broad agency announcement for its Enterprise Architecture Solutions Technology (EAST) solicitation, AFRL said it aims to “research innovative, disruptive technologies and methods to enable the sharing of information within the DoD-IC and other government agencies. Satisfying mission requirements for data sharing requires the development and application of frameworks that support the business processes, data access and correlation, autonomous data analysis and decision making, and all within the security of assured systems and respective cloud networks.”

The EAST solicitation is looking for proposals to improve security, cloud computing use, system integration, mobile cloud framework, application service technologies, mission service technologies, and organizational compliancy.

“Advantages and/or implementation issues associated with higher levels of authentication, such as two-factor (2FA) and multi-factor (MFA), need to be investigated,” the Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) states.

The total funding of the solicitation – over four years that began in Fiscal Year 2018 – is $49.9 million, with $12 million available for each of FY2020 an FY2021. Individual awards will not normally exceed three years with dollar amounts normally ranging from $500,000 to $3 million.