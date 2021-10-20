The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will soon be without Acting Director Shalanda Young for a little, as she is expecting to give birth in the next few weeks, an OMB spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk.

In her absence, Deputy Director for Management Jason Miller will handle Young’s day-to-day responsibilities, OMB said.

Young, the OMB Deputy Director, has been performing the duties of the Acting Director since her confirmation in March. The White House has not yet named a nominee to the post after Neera Tanden, the administration’s first nominee, withdrew after it was unclear if she could win confirmation.

The OMB spokesperson said Young, who is expecting a daughter, will retain the title of Acting Director in her absence. With her child yet to be born, neither Young nor OMB have offered a timeline for her leave.