ACT-IAC Introduces 5G Whitepaper

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) released a white paper titled “5G Capabilities: Enabling Services and Innovation in the U.S. Federal Government” to build an understanding of 5G and use cases in the Federal government.

“The Federal government has recognized the importance of 5G technology. This whitepaper will help guide agencies by providing an overview of 5G technology, budget considerations, and real use cases across the Federal government,” ACT-IAC CEO David Wennergren said in a press release. “This paper is an outstanding example of the collaborative power of government and industry to deliver content on new technology.”

The white paper introduces “5G services, concepts, related technologies, and how Federal agencies can effectively apply 5G services to advance their missions and enhance citizen services” Additionally, the white paper breaks down the history of 4G LTE, defines 5G, investigates the budget impacts of 5G, and examines use cases.

“This whitepaper provides government and private sector audiences an overview of 5G technology, budget considerations, and real use cases,” the whitepaper states. “The whitepaper also provides examples of different needs 5G can assist to solve, as well as illustrative use cases for government organizations describing where 5G can help agencies.”