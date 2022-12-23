Cloud security provider Zscaler said this week that it has joined the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), which was created last year by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to unify the efforts of cyber defenders from organizations around the world.

The JCDC, CISA said, “proactively gathers, analyzes, and shares actionable cyber risk information to enable synchronized, holistic cybersecurity planning, cyber defense, and response.”

The organization represents a critical partnership of private sector companies and governments at the Federal, state, local, Tribal, and territorial levels in the development and implementation of joint cyber defense plans and operations.

Zscaler brings plenty to the table for JCDC. The company and its ThreatLabz research team will analyze threat telemetry from more than 270 billion transactions 250,000 cloud updates per day, and will participate in cyber strategy planning with JCDC and its members.

“We founded Zscaler with the vision to create a modern cloud-native architecture for the seamless and secure exchange of information,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Zscaler’s chairman and founder. “Today, digital transformation has accelerated organizations’ move to cloud-based SaaS models and the internet is now the new corporate network – rendering 30 years of networking and security principles ineffective.”

“We are honored to be working with JCDC to leverage the threat intelligence in Zscaler’s zero trust platform to help stop large-scale cyberattacks, prevent data exfiltration, and block debilitating ransomware attempts,” Chaudhry said.

“JCDC addresses the global imperative for a more inclusive and operationally aligned community of cyber defenders to execute countermeasures against bad actors,” added Stephen Kovac, Zscaler’s Chief Compliance Officer.

“We have supported CISA for several years at the Federal level, but now we can help support our mutual resilience and ability to address immediate and future cyber incidents at a global level,” he said. Zscaler already supports more than 100 Federal agencies and system integrators.