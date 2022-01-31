The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) has added three more hires to its Office of the Director including a new chief of staff and deputy chief of staff, as well as a new senior advisor, OSTP announced Jan. 20.

Marc Aidinoff will serve as OSTP Director Eric Lander’s chief of staff, with Kevin Lo serving as his deputy chief of staff. Additionally, Jenny Gao, former chief of staff at the Office of the Secretary in the White House, will serve as senior advisor to the office.

“Today, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) announced three key additions … to its senior leadership team,” OSTP said. “They bring a breadth of talent, experience, and commitment to OSTP’s mission to maximize the benefits of science and technology for all Americans.”

Aidinoff has served as acting chief of staff since Fall 2021 and also as a senior advisor in the office. During the Obama-Biden administration, Aidinoff worked with President Biden as assistant director for Domestic and Economic Policy from 2013 to 2015.

“As chief of staff, Dr. Aidinoff will coordinate the work of the director, and the divisions of Climate and Environment, Energy, Health and Life Sciences, Science and Society, Technology, and Policy, including OSTP’s work on pandemic preparedness innovation, algorithmic accountability, and ending cancer as we know it,” OSTP wrote.

Lo has worked as a special advisor to the office since summer 2021 and was also the deputy organizing director for the Biden-Harris campaign in Florida. He’ll help Aidinoff in the day-to-day organizational management and strategic execution of OSTP.

Gao has been chief of staff at the White House Office of the Secretary since January 2021 and was also the chief of staff of the Biden-Harris Transition Team. Gao’s role at OSTP will have her, “oversee and help drive the planning, organization and completion of complex projects across OSTP portfolios to ensure the Biden-Harris Administration is meeting the moment on America’s highest science and technology priorities.”