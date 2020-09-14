White House Nominates Skinner to Lead DISA

Air Force Maj. Gen. Robert Skinner has been nominated by President Trump to lead the Defense Information System Agency (DISA), according to an announcement the Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. His appointment to that post requires Senate confirmation.

Skinner now serves as director of Command, Control, Communications, and Cyber, J6, headquartered in the United States Indo-Pacific Command at Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, the announcement says.

If confirmed by the Senate, Skinner would lead DISA as the agency takes responsibility for the Department of Defense’s (DoD) “common use IT” like desktops and laptops scheduled to begin this year. A promotion to the rank of lieutenant general and the role of commander of the Joint Forces Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) would also be in order for Skinner, pending confirmation.

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton currently occupies both the DISA and DoDIN roles. As head of DISA, she leads more than 8,000 military and civilian personnel who contribute to defending an enterprise infrastructure in more than 42 countries.

The DoD nomination announcement provided no timetable for the transition.