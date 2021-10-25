The President’s Management Council, in partnership with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Office of Personnel Management (OPM), and General Services Administration, launched the first government-wide pulse survey to gain a better understanding of how Federal employees feel about employee engagement, inclusion, and return to their offices.

Pulse surveys are widely used in industry for leaders to hear directly from their employees regarding what they need to succeed in the workplace.

The agencies have launched a pilot for the pulse surveys, in which three to four questions will be sent via email to about two million civilian employees of the 24 CFO Act agencies.

The surveys will “help inform the administration’s actions on how best to support the Federal workforce,” Pam Coleman, associate director of performance and personnel management at OMB, said in an Oct. 18 blog post published on Performance.gov.

The agencies plan to send three pulse surveys every two months. “The timing of the pulses will allow time to analyze the aggregated data, evaluate government-wide trends, and then adapt future pulse surveys,” according to Coleman.

Coleman said the agencies are also piloting how to best share the results of the surveys with agency leadership and Federal employees.

By only asking three to four questions in each survey, the pulse surveys are a lot shorter than OPM’s Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (OPM FEVS), which typically has about 100 questions.