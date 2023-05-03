Mario Ventura-Reyes has taken on a new role as the co-acting chief information security officer (CISO) at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), according to his LinkedIn profile.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Co Acting Chief Information Security Office,” he said.

As the new acting CISO, Ventura-Reyes will be responsible for overseeing the NHLBI’s information security program and ensuring that all systems and data are protected from cyber threats. He will also be working closely with other federal agencies to share best practices.

Ventura-Reyes has been an Information System Security Officer (ISSO) at the agency since June 2022. Before that, he worked at Edgewater Federal Solutions as a vulnerability management team lead/engineer, and also was vulnerability management team lead at Triumph Enterprises, Inc.

Reyes comes to the new position with well over a decade of experience as well as a bachelor’s degree in information technology and a as master’s degree in IT management, both from George Mason University.