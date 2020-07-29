VA Modernizing Home Loan Program Through $328M Accenture Deal

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Information and Technology (OIT) and Loan Guaranty Service (LGY) awarded a contract worth up to $328 million to Accenture to modernize the VA’s home loan program. The contract for development, security, operations (DevSecOps) will combines VA applications – which manage the loan lifecycle – into an integrated product line. “We are collaborating with the VA and helping them to discover bold new solutions that serve veterans better than the commercial market by innovating and building an ecosystem that improves the veteran’s experience,” said Shawn Roman, the VA client account lead for Accenture Federal Service. “By providing LGY with actionable visibility of the entire mortgage lifecycle, we are helping VA transform its veteran home loan experience.” The contract runs for one base year, with three one-year options.